Anthony Davis records triple-double as Mavericks rout Raptors

Anthony Davis had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 124-102 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Davis also had a season-high seven blocks.

Reserves Max Christie and Brandon Williams scored 17 points each as the Mavericks pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Raptors 31-13. Dallas led by as many as 38 points.

Dallas (39-42) will play Sacramento on Wednesday in the Western Conference play-in elimination game matching the ninth- and 10th-place teams.

Scottie Barnes scored 26 points and Ochai Agbaji added 24, matching a career high with six 3-pointers, for the Raptors (30-51).

The Mavericks enjoyed a 16-0 run in the second quarter and led 66-38 at halftime. Dallas shot 65% in the quarter while Toronto shot 19.4%, missing all nine 3-point attempts and going five minutes without a field goal.

Agbaji scored 17 points in the first period to match a team high for a quarter this season.

Takeaways

Raptors: They dressed a season-low eight players and played seven with starters RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley added to the injury report for “rest” with one game remaining.

Mavericks: They rebounded from Wednesday’s emotional 112-97 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with Luka Doncic scorching them for 45 points in his return to Dallas following the seismic Feb. 1 trade. Williams returned to the lineup, signing a multi-year contract Thursday after his time as a two-way player expired on March 29.

Key moment

Dereck Lively II’s alley-oop dunk from a Davis pass with 10:45 left gave Davis his first triple-double since Feb. 5, 2024, as a Laker.