Anthony Davis records triple-double as Mavericks rout Raptors

Dallas snaps three-game skid with dominant second quarter and 124-102 win

Dallas Mavericks’ Anthony Davis (3) dunks after getting past Toronto Raptors’ Jonathan Mogbo (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, April 11, 2025.
(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Anthony Davis had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 124-102 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Davis also had a season-high seven blocks.

Reserves Max Christie and Brandon Williams scored 17 points each as the Mavericks pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring the Raptors 31-13. Dallas led by as many as 38 points.

Dallas (39-42) will play Sacramento on Wednesday in the Western Conference play-in elimination game matching the ninth- and 10th-place teams.

Scottie Barnes scored 26 points and Ochai Agbaji added 24, matching a career high with six 3-pointers, for the Raptors (30-51).

The Mavericks enjoyed a 16-0 run in the second quarter and led 66-38 at halftime. Dallas shot 65% in the quarter while Toronto shot 19.4%, missing all nine 3-point attempts and going five minutes without a field goal.

Agbaji scored 17 points in the first period to match a team high for a quarter this season.

Takeaways

Raptors: They dressed a season-low eight players and played seven with starters RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley added to the injury report for “rest” with one game remaining.

Mavericks: They rebounded from Wednesday’s emotional 112-97 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with Luka Doncic scorching them for 45 points in his return to Dallas following the seismic Feb. 1 trade. Williams returned to the lineup, signing a multi-year contract Thursday after his time as a two-way player expired on March 29.

Key moment

Dereck Lively II’s alley-oop dunk from a Davis pass with 10:45 left gave Davis his first triple-double since Feb. 5, 2024, as a Laker.

