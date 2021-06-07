Dallas Mavericks

After Mavs' Lost Opportunities vs. Clippers, Luka Doncic Says He's Proved ‘Nothing Yet'

Doncic, at age 22, became the youngest player to score 40 or more points in a Game 7, but the Mavs failed to end their 10-year drought without a series win

By Brad Townsend, The Dallas Morning News

Regrets? The Mavericks will bear many this offseason and perhaps beyond. Some of them occurred here Sunday in Staples Center.

More irksome than this season-ending 126-111 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers, however, will be the lost opportunities that enabled Sunday’s winner-take-all Game 7 to occur in the first place.

Dallas did in fact lead by five points in Sunday’s third quarter before the bottom dropped out. It got a career-high-tying 46 points from Luka Doncic. The Mavericks had chances, but those aren’t the ones they’ll most rue after failing to end the franchise’s 10-year drought without a playoff series win.

