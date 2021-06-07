Regrets? The Mavericks will bear many this offseason and perhaps beyond. Some of them occurred here Sunday in Staples Center.

More irksome than this season-ending 126-111 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers, however, will be the lost opportunities that enabled Sunday’s winner-take-all Game 7 to occur in the first place.

Dallas did in fact lead by five points in Sunday’s third quarter before the bottom dropped out. It got a career-high-tying 46 points from Luka Doncic. The Mavericks had chances, but those aren’t the ones they’ll most rue after failing to end the franchise’s 10-year drought without a playoff series win.

