With only 8 healthy players, Mavericks rally to defeat Spurs 133-129 to snap 5-game skid

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points, and the depleted Dallas Mavericks stopped a five-game slide by edging the San Antonio Spurs 133-129 on Monday night.

Klay Thompson had 26 points for Dallas in its first win since Feb. 27. Naji Marshall scored 24 points, and Kessler Edwards finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

San Antonio dropped its third consecutive game. Harrison Barnes scored 29 points for the Spurs, and Keldon Johnson had 28. Devin Vassell finished with 24 points.

There were 12 players out with injury, including All-Stars Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio and Dallas' Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. The injury bug even hit the officiating crew, with Sean Wright departing in the first quarter with a leg injury.

Dallas had only eight players available and Caleb Martin's minutes were limited as he returns from a hip injury that kept him out for two months.