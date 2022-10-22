Dallas Mavericks Victorious Over Memphis Grizzlies in Home Opener

Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks rode a hot start to a 137-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their home opener Saturday night.

Ja Morant scored the first six Memphis points, but the first bucket from someone else didn’t come until the 4:30 mark of the first quarter as the Grizzlies trailed 39-17 going to the second.

Morant finished with 20 points a night after a 49-point showing in a victory at Houston gave him 83 points through two games. The Grizzlies were trying for their first 3-0 start in five years.

Christian Wood had 25 points and 12 rebounds in his home debut for Dallas following an offseason trade that brought the 6-foot-10 center from Houston.

The Mavericks led by 25 points in the first, and the 22-point margin after the quarter matched the lead the 2022 Western Conference finalists blew in a 107-105 loss at Phoenix to open the season.

There was no risk of a repeat for Dallas in a meeting of two West playoff qualifiers from last season, with the last two of Doncic’s 10 assists late in the third quarter finishing off the Slovenian star’s showy night.

The first was an alley-oop after a behind-the-back dribble as Wood finished the play with a one-handed dunk, Doncic shouting and flexing for emphasis from the lane after the bucket.

