Dallas Mavericks Unveil 3-Game Preseason Slate

The Dallas Mavericks revealed their three-game 2022 preseason schedule this week with matchups against the Thunder, Magic and Jazz.

The first game against Oklahoma City will actually be played at BOK Center in Tulsa on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. Following that, the Mavs will host No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and the Magic for their one preseason matchup at home on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The final exhibition match will be against the Jazz in Utah on Friday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m.

Bally Sports Southwest will carry Dallas' final two preseason games, while the opener against the Thunder will be streamed live on mavs.com.

The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season with a playoff rematch against the Suns in Phoenix on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 9 p.m. on ESPN.