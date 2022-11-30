Dallas Mavericks Sign Four-Time All-Star Kemba Walker

The Dallas Mavericks signed four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker on Tuesday.

The timeline for Walker to contribute to the Dallas Mavericks is uncertain as he joins a roster in need of playmaking help behind superstar Luka Doncic.

Walker went unsigned for the first six weeks of the season.

The 32-year-old has been plagued by knee injuries in recent years and hasn't played since Feb. 16.

Coach Jason Kidd said the club hopes to get Walker on the court for the next practice Wednesday.

Dallas had been on a four-game skid before beating Golden State on Tuesday night in a meeting of last season's Western Conference finalists.

Walker was limited to 37 games last season, his only one with the New York Knicks, because of knee issues that have been affecting him for years.

The No. 9 overall pick in 2011, Walker blossomed as an All-Star in the last three of eight seasons with Charlotte before he signed as a free agent with Boston.

Walker played most of the pandemic-altered 2019-20 season, the last of five consecutive seasons in which he averaged at least 20 points per game.

Walker played just 43 games in his second season with the Celtics before an offseason trade to the Knicks.

The Mavericks are headed out on a two-game road trip with games against the Pistons and Knicks on Thursday and Saturday. They'll return home next Monday for a game against the Suns.