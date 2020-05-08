Dallas Mavericks Release More Funding to Area Nonprofits

The Dallas Mavericks and Mavs Foundation are releasing a second round of funding in the amount of $150,000 to support the local community and nonprofits affected by COVID-19, the organization announced Friday.

Last month, the Mavs Foundation contributed $100,000 to provide food and resources to the elderly and hungry in the area.

"The Mavs Foundation is eager to get resources to those who need it the most, and right now, we are concerned about the children in the area and those impacted by loss of work or being home as a result of COVID-19. We know that the nonprofits we've funded are working directly with children and families, and are making Dallas a better place to live for these individuals," said Katie Edwards, President of the Mavs Foundation.

Funding includes support for current COVID-19 priority needs such as: meals/food, childcare for essential workers, mental health services, education, child abuse/domestic violence and support for low income populations/unemployment.

Local nonprofits receiving donations from the Mavs Foundation include: Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County, North Texas Food Bank, YMCA of Metro Dallas, ChildCareGroup, Communities in Schools, Uplift Education, Dallas CASA, Dallas Children's Advocacy Center, Community Partners of Dallas, Safehaven of Tarrant County, Genesis Women's Shelter, For Oak Cliff and North Dallas Shared Ministries.

This support adds to the more than $1.7 million already provided by the Mavs Foundation, the Dallas Mavericks and its leadership and players.

"Our nurses, doctors and hospital staff are sacrificing so much and working 24/7 to take care of patients. We cannot thank them enough for all they are doing to fight COVID-19 here at home," said Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall.