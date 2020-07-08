Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Check Temps, Head to Orlando Training Camp ‘Bubble'

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Dallas Mavericks fly to Orlando today to enter the 'bubble.'

The Mavs and 21 other teams will be isolated at Disney's sports complex as the NBA tries to restart its season.

Coronavirus cases in Florida continue to rise quickly.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

MLS 2 hours ago

MLS Returns to Action After Poignant Moment of Silence

Ivy League 9 hours ago

Ivy League Suspends Fall Sports Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Temperatures were checked and masks were worn Wednesday as the Dallas Mavericks boarded the team plane bound for a protective “bubble” in Orlando ahead of the start of the season at the end of this month.

Head coach Rick Carlisle said he's confident the team will be safe inside the bubble.

Training camps will start Thursday.

The Mavericks' first game is scheduled for July 31.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Mavericks
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us