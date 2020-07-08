Dallas Mavericks Check Temps, Head to Orlando Training Camp ‘Bubble'

The Dallas Mavericks fly to Orlando today to enter the 'bubble.'

The Mavs and 21 other teams will be isolated at Disney's sports complex as the NBA tries to restart its season.

Coronavirus cases in Florida continue to rise quickly.

Temperatures were checked and masks were worn Wednesday as the Dallas Mavericks boarded the team plane bound for a protective “bubble” in Orlando ahead of the start of the season at the end of this month.

Head coach Rick Carlisle said he's confident the team will be safe inside the bubble.

Training camps will start Thursday.

The Mavericks' first game is scheduled for July 31.