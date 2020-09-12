Dallas Mavericks Legends Launch The HUDDLE Series With Panel Discussion Open to the Public

The Dallas Mavericks will launch The HUDDLE with Maverick Legends Michael Finley, Nick Van Exel, Rolando Blackman, and Eduardo Nájera on Tuesday.

The name of the series stands for Honesty, Unity, Diversity, Dialogue, Learning, Listening, and Equality.

The panel, moderated by Lady Jade of Dede in the Morning, will take place on Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Panelists will also include Dawn Porter, director of the hit film "John Lewis: Good Trouble", SMU's practicing Attorney and Clinical Professor and March to the Polls board member Eric Cedillo, Faith in Texas organizer Tiara Cooper, and President Emeritus of the DFW Urban League Bemnet Meshesha.

The panelists will take part in conversations with participants watching, listening, and engaging remotely on the topic of "Voting Rights: The Impact of John Lewis & What It Means for Us Today."

"My Mavs colleagues and I have been discussing ways we can help with positive movement in the Dallas community," Michael Finley, Dallas Mavericks Vice President of Basketball Operations, said. "As we continue to address the racial issues that are facing our country, I think it's important that the Mavs family continues to have all our voices heard and practice mindful listening as we lift up others in the process."

"I'm proud that Magnolia Pictures was able to play a small part in supporting Dawn Porter as the distributor of her amazing film 'John Lewis, Good Trouble'," Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and co-founder of Magnolia Pictures, said. "As we move toward one of the most important election days of our lifetime, this panel discussion is the right topic at the right time to kick-off our HUDDLE series."

Before Tuesday's panel discussion, local community partners including For Oak Cliff, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas, Cafe Momentum, and Paul Quinn College were invited to screen the film directed by the HUDDLE's guest speaker, Dawn Porter.

The HUDDLE is a monthly conversation series that is a part of the Mavs Take Action Plan launched in June to address racial inequities and promote social justice in the Dallas/Fort Worth community.

According to the Dallas Mavericks, the plan emphasizes Advocacy, Communication, Training, Investment, Outreach and Noise, and it engages partners on more than 40 initiatives to make Dallas/Fort Worth a great place to live, work and play for everyone.