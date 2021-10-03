Dallas Mavericks Launch New Health and Safety Protocols at Sunday Scrimmage

The Dallas Maverick’s hosted an official introduction to the 2021-22 season at the American Airlines Center with this year’s Fan Jam.

The scrimmage provided loyal Dallas Mavericks fans with a taste of what the upcoming season will bring. It was also an opportunity to put the team’s new COVID-19 safety protocols into action.

Before joining the party inside the American Airline’s center, fans were asked to present the proper information outside. In order to watch the game, those in attendance were required to provide proof they’d been fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 48 hours. Once inside, fans were required to wear masks at all times, aside from eating and drinking.

The new health and safety protocols will remain in place for all home games at the American Airlines Center.

Several fans said the rules were a small sacrifice for a glimpse of superstar Luka Doncic ahead of the preseason tipoff, as well as head coach Jason Kidd and the team’s other newcomers.

The first pre-season game is this Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. against the Utah Jazz.

The Dallas Mavericks’ have dedicated an entire webpage to 2021-2022 Health and Safety protocols for fans.