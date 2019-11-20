Mavericks Fans Have Mixed Reactions About New Jersey; Local Artist Says He’s Proud of His Work

By Candace Sweat

The Dallas Mavericks released the design of the team’s new City Edition uniforms, and it’s getting a strong reaction from fans. Some love it. Some can't stand it.

Dallas native Tex Moton is the man behind the design. He said the finished product was two years in the making.

"The subtleties in the design that I feel were important was the tie back to the green, but in a modernized approach," he said.

Moton said it was an honor to be tapped for the project.

"I think the moment that it really becomes a reality to me is going to be game day when they step out on the court," he said.

Love it or hate, it's here until next season.

Moton said he's fine with fans' opinions and pleased with what he put out.

"I just try to stay in my lane and if I'm pleased with the results and the people around me that I work with are pleased with it, I’m happy," he said.

The jersey's official release is set for Nov. 26 at the Art + Basketball party at the American Airlines Center.

