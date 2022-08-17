Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks Announce 2022-23 Season Schedule

By Jacob Reyes

The Dallas Mavericks released its 2022-2023 game schedule, set to begin on the road with a Western Conference Semifinal rematch against the Phoenix Suns, the team announced Wednesday.

The game will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 and will mark the beginning of the team's 43rd season.

After the away games at Phoenix, the Mavs will return to American Airlines Center in Dallas to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Mavericks will play three five-game road trips, Jan. 8-15, Feb. 4-11, and March 26 to April 2. The team will also play a six-game in a row home-stretch from Feb. 27 to March 7.

Single game tickets will be available to current season ticket members through an exclusive presale on Thursday, Aug. 25 beginning at 10 a.m. General public ticket sales will be available on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit Mavs.com.

