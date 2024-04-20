Why Dallas sports fans should be excited about the Mavericks' and Stars' playoff runs

The Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars have not won a playoff series in the same season since 2003. This year, the Mavericks finished fifth in the Western Conference and will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, while the Stars won the Western Conference and will play either the Los Angeles Kings or the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 1.

Chris Arnold, the Mavericks' game night emcee at the American Airlines Center and a host on 105.3 The Fan, and Gavin Spittle, the brand manager at 105.3 The Fan and the host of the Spits and Suds podcast, joined Texas Wants to Know to explain why this could be the first time in 21 years both teams get out of the first round.