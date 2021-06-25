Dallas Wings

Dallas Hands Indiana 11th Straight Loss, 89-64

Satou Sabally had 15 points and nine rebounds, Marina Mabrey added 14 points and the Dallas Wings beat Indiana 89-64 on Thursday night for the Fever’s 11th straight loss.

Allisha Gray scored 13 points, rookie Charli Collier added a season-high 12, and Arike Ogunbowale and Moriah Jefferson each had 10 points for Dallas (7-8). Gray made all five of her free-throw attempts to help Dallas go 17 for 17.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 16 of her 24 points in the third quarter for Indiana (1-15). Jantel Lavender added 14 points and Tiffany Mitchell 12. Indiana was 10-of-39 shooting (25.6%) in the first half, and finished at 35.4%.

Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw was in attendance with Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey to see former Irish stars Ogunbowale and Mabrey.

