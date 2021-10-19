damontae kazee

Dallas Cowboys Safety Arrested, Accused of Driving While Intoxicated

Cowboys player Damontae Kazee stopped for a traffic violation, accused of DWI early Tuesday

Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee is free after being arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated early Tuesday morning.

Police in The Colony said Kazee was stopped at about 3 a.m. for a traffic violation along the 7000 block of State Highway 121.

Officers said Kazee showed signs of intoxication and admitted to consuming alcohol. Police said Kazee failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

Kazee faces a Class B Misdemeanor for his first DWI arrest, police said.

Kazee was freed after posting a $2,500 bond. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

Getty Images, NBC 5 News
Damontae Kazee, mugshot, inset, over a photo of him making a tackle Sunday night against the Patriots.

The Dallas Cowboys have declined to comment.

Kazee is in his first season with the Cowboys. He's started the first six games of the season and has tallied 16 stops, one interception, and one forced fumble. Before coming to Dallas, Kazee spent four years with the Falcons.

Last week The Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins reported that Kazee was fined $6,264 after being hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct foul during the game against the New York Giants.

