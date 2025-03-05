Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin retired Wednesday after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Martin, 34, was selected by the Cowboys 16th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the team's offensive line. His immediate impact was evident, earning Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season and securing a spot on the All-Pro team—a feat not achieved by a Cowboys rookie since 1969.

Over his career, he was named to nine Pro Bowls and received seven first-team All-Pro selections, anchoring one of the NFL’s most dominant offensive lines.

Martin, a likely future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, spent his entire 11-year career with the Cowboys and was one of the most reliable linemen to play the game. He led the way for Ezekiel Elliott when he led the league in rushing twice in three years and started in every game he played (162).

In December 2024, Martin underwent season-ending ankle surgery, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. With his contract ending and free agency approaching, the late-season injury fueled speculation about Martin's playing future. Martin announced his decision to retire last month.

