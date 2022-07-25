It's that time of year again⁠— the Dallas Cowboys are headed to Oxnard, California for the team's annual training camp starting Wednesday.

Cowboys players Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence, have been tweeting out about their excitement to get back on the field.

"Year two starts tomorrow!! Let's go," Parsons tweeted out Sunday.

"Blessed to see another [Dallas Cowboys] training camp," Lawrence also tweeted out. "Been working toward greatness and greatness is what I expect.

Our NBC 5 Sports Team will be in Oxnard bringing you updates on the team all week. The start of the team's season begins Sunday, Sept.11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will be live on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

