Dallas Cowboys Full 2022 Schedule Released Tonight

While we already know a good bit about who will line up against America's Team this season, we'll find out when those games take place Thursday night when the NFL reveals the full season schedule for all teams.

Until all is revealed tonight, we only know that the Cowboys are playing the Packers in Green Bay at 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 13. The rest of the regular season schedule will be unveiled at 7 p.m. CT.

With the 17-game schedule implemented in 2021, NFL teams now have an unequal number of home and away games. Teams that had nine home and eight road games last season will have nine road games and eight home games this year. Teams that had an extra road game in 2021 will get an extra home game in 2022, as well.

In the 2021 regular season, the Cowboys played nine away games and will, in turn, host nine home games this year at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The nine home games will be against their three NFC East rivals the Giants, Eagles, and Commanders, along with six other games against the Bears, Bengals, Lions, Texans, Colts, and Buccaneers.

America's Team will take their show on the road eight times to face their East rivals along with five games against the aforementioned Packers along with the Jaguars, Rams, Vikings, and Titans.

The full schedule of when those games take place will be released at about 7 p.m.