Dallas Cowboys DE Sam Williams headed to season-ending surgery after torn knee ligaments

The team confirmed that Williams tore the ACL and the MCL in his left knee during special teams drills Sunday

By Associate Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams suffered torn ligaments in his left knee while taking part in special teams drills Sunday, and will need season-ending surgery.

The team confirmed that Williams tore the ACL and the MCL.

Williams got hurt during a blocking drill with the Cowboys not yet in pads. He was tended to by trainers for several minutes, then didn't put any weight on his leg while being helped onto a motorized cart that took him off the field.

The 6-foot-4, 261-pound Williams was expected to have a bigger role as edge rusher this season after the defensive end Dorance Armstrong and outside linebacker Dante Fowler left the Cowboys in free agency during the offseason.

A second-round draft pick out of Mississippi in 2022, Williams played in 32 regular-season games over the past two seasons, including all 17 last year. He has 8 1/2 career sacks.

