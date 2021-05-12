Dallas Cowboys Announce 2021 Schedule With Special Guest

The Dallas Cowboys had some assistance from a famous North Texan to announce their 2021 schedule on Wednesday.

Rapper Post Malone appeared alongside team owner Jerry Jones in a social media video that showed Malone as a postal carrier who is delivering the 2021 schedule to Jones.

The Cowboys' first game will take place at Tampa Bay against the latest Super Bowl champs, and is one of five games against teams who qualified for the 2020 playoffs.

Five games will air during primetime, including two from the Cowboy's very own AT&T Stadium and the three others on the road.

Sept. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on NBC)

Sept. 19 at LA Chargers (on CBS)

Sept. 27 vs Philadelphia Eagles (on ESPN)

Oct. 3 vs Carolina Panthers (on FOX)

Oct. 10 vs New York Giants (on FOX)

Oct. 17 at New England Patriots (on CBS)

Oct. 31 at Minnesota Vikings (on NBC)

Nov. 7 vs. Denver Broncos (on FOX)

Nov. 14 vs. Atlanta Falcons (on FOX)

Nov. 21 at Kansas Chiefs (on FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (on CBS)

Dec. 2 at New Orleans Saints (on FOX)

Dec. 12 at Washington Football Team (on FOX)

Dec. 19 at New York Giants (on FOX)

Dec. 26 vs. Washington Football Team (on NBC)

Jan. 2 vs. Arizona Cardinals (on FOX)

Jan. 9 at Philadelphia Eagles (on FOX)

Individuals can purchase single game standing room tickets here.