Dallas Cowboys Agree to Terms with Free Agent Daryl Worley

By The Associated Press

Daryl Worley
Dustin Bradford, Getty Images

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 29: Daryl Worley #20 of the Oakland Raiders breaks up a pass intended for Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos and is subsequently flagged for interference in the second quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Daryl Worley.

The free agent deal comes after the team selected two cornerbacks in last week's NFL draft.

Worley spent the past two seasons with the Oakland Raiders after playing his first two NFL seasons with Carolina.

The 25-year-old Worley has five interceptions and 243 tackles in 56 NFL games.

He was a third-round pick by the Panthers out of West Virginia in the 2016 draft.

The Cowboys last week drafted Trevon Diggs from Alabama in the second round, and Reggie Robinson II from Tulsa in the fourth round.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

