The Dallas City Council on Wednesday approved a deal to pay the WNBA’s Dallas Wings $19 million in incentives to relocate from Arlington to downtown Dallas.

According to NBC 5's media partners at the Dallas Morning News, under the 15-year deal, the Wings will become the feature attraction at the Dallas Memorial Auditorium starting in 2026 and move away from the College Park Center on the University of Texas at Arlington campus.

The team has played at the 7,000-seat college arena since arriving in North Texas ahead of the 2016 WNBA season.

The city of Dallas plans to renovate the nearly 10,000-seat auditorium as part of a larger redevelopment project anchored by a new convention center to replace the aging Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The city will pay the incentives over three years.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

For more on this story, visit our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.