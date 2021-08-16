Dak Prescott's Status Remains Unknown for Preseason Tune-Up Against the Texans

The Cowboys will play their third preseason game Saturday in Arlington, but it's unclear if starting quarterback Dak Prescott will be good to go as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Prescott has been ramping up his throwing workouts over the last few days as he continues to make his way back from a shoulder injury.

An MRI revealed the injury two weeks ago. A subsequent MRI showed the shoulder is healing and Prescott said he hopes to play Saturday in the tune-up game against the Texans.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said only "we'll see."

The team, meanwhile, is back in Frisco after Friday's loss in Arizona and after having wrapped up summer workouts in Oxnard, California.

Fans are invited to attend, for free, any of four open team practices in Frisco. The first is Monday night -- practice begins at 6 p.m. but activities for fans begin at 4 p.m. in the plaza.

Additional open practices will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

The team has their final preseason game of the year on Sun. Aug. 29 at home against the Jaguars.

The regular season begins Sept. 9 with an away game to face the Buccaneers. That game will be broadcast live on NBC Sunday Night Football.