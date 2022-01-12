Dak Prescott Makes History With 3rd Player of the Week Award This Season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback is making history while also being named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week.

With the honor, Prescott is the first quarterback in Cowboys history to win Offensive Player of the Week three times in one season.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This time Prescott completed 21 of 27 pass attempts for 295 yards and five touchdowns in the Cowboys' 51-26 rout of the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend.

Prescott also only played for three quarters in that game, coming out 20 seconds into the fourth after throwing his fifth TD pass of the game.

The quarterback is now tied with Troy Aikman for the most Offensive Player of the Week awards by a Dallas quarterback in a career.

The Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. The kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. and fans are being asked to wear white.

The playoff game is the first for Dallas in three years and only the fifth to be played at AT&T Stadium since the building opened in 2009.

The team's playoff record at AT&T Stadium is 3-1, with wins against the Eagles, Lions, and Seahawks and a loss in 2017 to the Packers.