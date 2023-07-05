fc dallas

D.C. United beats FC Dallas 1-0 at home on July Fourth

By The Associated Press

NBCDFW.com

Taxi Fountas scored his fifth goal of the season in the 73rd minute and D.C. United beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Tuesday night.

It was the first meeting between Dallas and D.C. United in exactly four years after playing on Independence Day in 2019.

D.C. United (8-9-5), which had lost three of its last four MLS matches, won for the first time in Dallas since the 2007 season. Dallas (8-8-5) had been unbeaten in eight straight home matches against D.C. United.

Fountas' initial shot was blocked by a Dallas defender, but the ball fell to his feet for a curled finish inside the far post.

