D.C. Police Arrest Second Suspect in Shooting, Attempted Robbery of Brian Robinson Jr.

A second arrest was made on Thursday in connection to the August shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

The suspect, 15, is being charged with assault with intent to rob while armed. According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, they were 14 years old at the time of the shooting.

A 15-year-old was arrested today in connection to the shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr., according to DC Police's deputy dir. of communications, Paris Lewbel. The suspect was 14 years old at the time of the shooting. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 5, 2022

This arrest comes just days after the Washington D.C. police charged a 17-year-old with assault with intent to rob while armed. Similarly, that suspect was 16 at the time of the shooting.

The police release surveillance camera footage of the attempted robbery, which remains under investigation.

Robinson Jr. was shot twice on Aug. 28 in Northeast Washington, two weeks before the Commanders season opener. He underwent surgery and miraculously returned to the field 42 days later.

Despite the early challenges, Robinson Jr. quickly emerged as the No. 1 back in Washington, providing a much-need offensive boost alongside fellow running back Antonio Gibson.

Robinson Jr. has recorded 175 yards and a touchdown through four games. He’s also tied for fourth with +3000 odds for NFL Rookie of the Year, according to our partner, Pointsbet.

The Commanders host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday at 1 p.m.

