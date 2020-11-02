Cypress Bridgeland Hits Top 10 in 6A Texas Football Rankings

Cypress Bridgeland is in to the top 10 of Class 6A in the Texas Football high school rankings.

Below are Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 10, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank; School (Record); Week 10; Prv rank

1. Galena Park North Shore (6-0); W: Humble, 55-6; 1

2. Duncanville (3-1); W: Mansfield, 35-0; 2

3. Katy (5-0); W: Dickinson, 49-7; 3

4. Austin Westlake (5-0); W: Buda Hays, 59-6; 4

5. Allen (3-0); W: McKinney Boyd, 42-9; 5

6. DeSoto (4-0); W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 42-0; 6

7. Lake Travis (4-0); Idle; 7

8. Cy-Fair (6-0); W: Houston Northbrook, 80-0; 8

9. Cypress Bridgeland (6-0); W: Cypress Park, 62-20; 11

10. Cedar Hill (4-0); W: Waxahachie, 35-10; 10

11. Denton Guyer (4-1); W: Prosper, 24-23; 9

12. Alvin Shadow Creek (2-2); W: Alvin, 51-0; 12

13. Humble Atascocita (2-1); W: Humble Kingwood, 48-10; 13

14. Katy Tompkins (5-0); W: Katy Morton Ranch, 48-0; 14

15. Lewisville Marcus (5-0); W: Plano, 56-17; 16

16. Prosper (3-1); L: Denton Guyer, 24-23; 15

17. Arlington Martin (5-1); W: Arlington Lamar, 38-31; 17

18. Spring (5-0); W: Aldine Davis, 50-6; 18

19. Pearland Dawson (6-0); W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 50-7; 19

20. Spring Westfield (3-1); W: Aldine MacArthur, 65-0; 20

21. Rockwall (5-1); W: Mesquite, 57-0; 21

22. Southlake Carroll (3-1); W: Keller, 42-10; 22

23. Converse Judson (4-1); W: SA East Central, 48-13; 23

24. Klein Oak (2-1); Idle; 24

25. SA Johnson (5-0); W: SA Churchill, 45-14; 25

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 10; Prv rank

1. Denton Ryan (5-0); W: Frisco Centennial, 68-28; 1

2. Dallas Highland Park (3-0); W: Sherman, 41-21; 2

3. Lancaster (3-0); Idle; 3

4. Cedar Park (5-0); Idle; 4

5. Richmond Foster (3-0); W: Fort Bend Kempner, 41-0; 5

6. Manvel (3-1); Idle; 6

7. Longview (5-1); W: Wylie East, 52-17; 7

8. Lubbock Coronado (5-0); W: Amarillo Palo Duro, 70-6; 8

9. Frisco Lone Star (2-2); W: Frisco Reedy, 42-14; 9

10. CC Veterans Memorial (5-0); W: CC Moody, 52-19; 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 10; Prv rank

1. Ennis (4-0); W: Royse City, 71-18; 1

2. Aledo (3-1); W: Arlington Seguin, 47-26; 2

3. Fort Bend Marshall (4-0); W: Houston Sharpstown, 62-0; 4

4. Huntsville (5-0); W: College Station A&M Consolidated, 27-7; 10

5. Frisco (5-0); W: Frisco Liberty, 39-19; 5

6. Mansfield Timberview (5-0); W: Joshua, 62-14; 6

7. Texarkana Texas (5-0); W: Hallsville, 56-17; 7

8. WF Rider (5-1); W: Abilene Wylie, 35-13; 8

9. Lubbock Cooper (5-1); W: Plainview, 42-6; 9

10. College Station A&M Consolidated (5-1); L: Huntsville, 27-7; 3

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 10; Prv rank

1. Argyle (9-0); W: Kaufman, 48-7; 1

2. Lampasas (7-0); W: Fischer Canyon Lake, 40-34; 2

3. Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-1); W: Alice, forfeit; 3

4. CC Calallen (7-2); W: Beeville Jones, 62-21; 4

5. Melissa (7-1); W: Terrell, 57-27; 6

6. El Campo (7-1); W: West Columbia, 41-13; 7

7. Paris (6-3); Idle; 8

8. Midlothian Heritage (8-2); W: Stephenville, 42-27; 9

9. Waco La Vega (6-2); W: Alvarado, 51-0; 10

10. Dumas (8-1); W: Canyon, 23-9; NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 10; Prv rank

1. Carthage (7-0); W: Madisonville, 56-0; 1

2. West Orange-Stark (6-0); Idle; 2

3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (6-2); W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 47-6; 3

4. Jasper (8-1); W: Center, 41-13; 4

5. Gilmer (8-1); W: Paris North Lamar, 54-0; 5

6. Salado (9-1); W: Robinson, 66-0; 6

7. Caddo Mills (8-0); W: Quinlan Ford, 41-14; 8

8. Graham (7-1); W: Mineral Wells, 65-0; 10

9. Sealy (6-2); W: Wharton, 48-7; NR

10. Glen Rose (8-1); L: Grandview, 31-28; 9

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 10; Prv rank

1. Brock (9-0); W: Peaster, 58-0; 1

2. Grandview (8-0); W: Glen Rose, 31-28; 2

3. Shallowater (8-0); W: Slaton, 42-6; 3

4. Malakoff (5-2); Idle; 4

5. Pottsboro (7-2); W: Mount Vernon, 49-43; 6

6. Tuscola Jim Ned (7-1); W: Breckenridge, forfeit; 5

7. Llano (9-0); W: Luling, forfeit; 7

8. Winnie East Chambers (8-0); W: Woodville, 49-20; 10

9. Gladewater (8-2); W: Sabine, 63-44; 9

10. Vanderbilt Industrial (8-1); W: Edna, 38-14; NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 10; Prv rank

1. Canadian (7-1); W: Tulia, 70-0; 1

2. Gunter (8-1); W: Lone Oak, 63-6; 2

3. Poth (8-0); Idle; 3

4. East Bernard (9-1); W: Van Vleck, 59-14; 5

5. Spearman (8-1); W: Friona, 42-22; 6

6. Franklin (7-2); W: Clifton, 47-0; 7

7. Idalou (7-0); W: Big Lake Reagan County, forfeit; 8

8. Childress (7-1); Idle; 9

9. Holliday (8-1); W: WF City View, 31-13; NR

10. Daingerfield (7-2); L: Hooks, 29-28; 4

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 10; Prv rank

1. Shiner (8-0); W: Schulenburg, 48-21; 1

2. Refugio (8-0); W: Freer, 62-0; 2

3. Post (9-0); W: Hale Center, 83-0; 3

4. Timpson (10-0); W: Joaquin, 63-0; 8

5. Lindsay (8-0); Idle; 4

6. San Saba (7-1); W: Coleman, 43-10; 6

7. Crawford (9-0); W: Itasca, forfeit; 7

8. Cisco (6-3); W: Goldthwaite, 48-7; 9

9. Normangee (9-0); W: Centerville, 56-26; 10

10. Panhandle (7-2); W: Farwell, 56-21; NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 10; Prv rank

1. Mart (9-0); W: Bremond, 78-6; 1

2. Hamlin (8-0); Idle; 2

3. Wellington (8-0); Idle; 3

4. Windthorst (8-1); W: Petrolia, 64-18; 4

5. Wheeler (8-1); W: Clarendon, 27-16; 5

6. Albany (8-1); W: Cross Plains, 35-0; 6

7. McCamey (7-1); W: Plains, 61-6; 7

8. Christoval (8-1); W: Junction, 55-6; 8

9. Falls City (7-2); W: Woodsboro, 55-0; 9

10. Vega (7-2); W: Stratford, 48-42; 10

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 10; Prv rank

1. Sterling City (9-0); W: Highland, 68-22; 1

2. Gail Borden County (7-2); W: O'Donnell, 62-16; 2

3. Westbrook (8-1); W: Robert Lee, 45-0; 3

4. Rankin (8-1); W: Midland TLC, 50-0; 4

5. May (8-1); Idle; 5

6. Happy (8-1); W: McLean, 56-6; 6

7. Knox City (6-2); W: Spur, 86-38; 7

8. Leakey (8-1); W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 58-8; 8

9. Gilmer Union Hill (9-0); W: Fruitvale, 56-8; 9

10. Water Valley (4-2); Idle; 10

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 10; Prv rank

1. Balmorhea (5-1); Idle; 1

2. Matador Motley County (6-1); Idle; 2

3. Groom (6-1); Idle; 4

4. Richland Springs (7-0); Idle; 3

5. Jayton (8-1); W: Afton Patton Springs, 52-7; 6

6. Klondike (8-0); Idle; 7

7. Calvert (6-2); Idle; 5

8. Anton (9-0); W: Amherst, 78-54; 8

9. Ladonia Fannindel (8-0); W: Gold-Burg, 45-0; 9

10. Follett (9-0); W: Miami, 50-0; 10

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank; School (Record); Week 10; Prv rank

1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (5-0); W: Plano John Paul II, 58-51 (OT); 1

2. FW Nolan (5-0); W: Argyle Liberty Christian, 50-13; 2

3. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (5-3); W: Clarksdale (MS), 50-0; 4

4. SA Cornerstone (7-1); W: Houston Legacy, 52-12; 5

5. Dallas Christian (5-0); W: Tyler Grace Community, 63-14; NR

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN

Rank; School (Record); Week 10; Prv rank

1. Austin Veritas (5-0); W: Round Rock Christian, 62-2; 1

2. Fredericksburg Heritage (3-1); Idle; 2

3. New Braunfels Christian (3-1); Idle; 3

4. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (8-1); W: Victoria Home School, 56-24; 4

5. Dallas Lakehill (1-0); Idle; 5