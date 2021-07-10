Curaçao Withdraws From CONCACAF Gold Cup Games in Frisco, Replaced by Guatemala

Due to a "significant number of positive COVID-19 test results among their staff and players" CONCACAF announced Friday Curaçao has been withdrawn from the Gold Cup Group Stage.

Curaçao was scheduled to play two Gold Cup matches at Toyota Stadium, including one at 4 p.m. on Saturday against El Salvador. Guatemala will now take Curaçao’s place by virtue of being the next highest-ranked team from the Gold Cup Preliminary Round.

Guatemala’s first Gold Cup Group Stage match against El Salvador will be played on Sunday, July 11 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Gates for the match open at 8:30 p.m. for the 9:30 p.m. start.

All tickets for the El Salvador/Curaçao match on Saturday, July 10 will be good for the El Salvador/Guatemala match on Sunday, July 11.

Ticketed guests can email CustomerService@FCDallas.net for further information.

Here is the updated schedule for Concacaf Gold Cup matches at Toyota Stadium:

Sunday, July 11

9:30 p.m. -- El Salvador vs Guatemala

Wednesday, July 14

6:30 p.m. -- Trinidad and Tobago vs El Salvador

Sunday, July 18

4 p.m. -- Martinique vs Haiti

9 p.m. -- Guatemala vs Trinidad and Tobago

