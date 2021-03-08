college basketball

Cunningham 4th Freshman Big 12 Coaches Choose as Top Player

Baylor's Scott Drew was selected as the Big 12 coach of the year for the second season in a row.

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners on Feb. 27, 2021 at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman Oklahoma.
William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Arlington Bowie standout and Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is the fourth freshman to be selected as the Big 12 player of the year by the league's coaches.

Cunningham led the Big 12's all-conference team released Monday. The rest of the first team included guards Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell from regular-season champion Baylor, guard Austin Reaves from Oklahoma and West Virginia forward Derek Culver.

Cunningham started his high school career at Arlington Bowie High School before transferring to Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida.

The last freshman picked by Big 12 coaches as the league's top player was Marcus Smart, also from Oklahoma State, in 2013. The others were Michael Beasley from Kansas Sate in 2008, a year after Kevin Durant from Texas was player of the year.

