Cricket sells out more matches; Texas Super Kings are back on the pitch Sunday, Monday

By NBCDFW Staff

Major League Cricket is a hit in North Texas.

The league said the first season has sold out six matches so far and the league expected sold-out events to continue as more fans rush to see global superstars play in North Texas.

Last Thursday's sold-out opener was the first of eight to be played at the park between July 13-18. In the inaugural match, The Texas Super Kings beat the Los Angeles Knight Riders by 69 runs.

On Friday, the San Francisco Unicorns beat MI New York by 22 runs and the Seattle Orcas beat the Washington Freedom by five wickets. On Saturday, the Orcas won again, defeating the Unicorns by 35 runs.

On Sunday, the Super Kings return to the pitch to face the Freedom while the Knight Riders play New York. On Monday, the Super Kings play New York and on Tuesday, the Knight Riders play the Unicorns.

After leaving Grand Prairie, the teams will head to Morrisville, North Carolina where they'll play seven games at Church Street Park before heading back to North Texas for the playoffs and championship at the end of the month.

This article tagged under:

Major League CricketGrand Prairie
