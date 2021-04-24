fc dallas

Cowell Leads Earthquakes Past Dallas 3-1

FILE: Cade Cowell #44 of the San Jose Earthquakes during a game between Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes at Earthquakes Stadium on Oct. 28, 2020 in San Jose, California.
John Todd/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Cade Cowell had a goal and an assist on Saturday, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat Dallas 3-1.

Cowell split the Dallas back line with a through ball from just across midfield that led Cristian Espinoza into an open space to directly challenge the goalkeeper.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Espinoza finished with a chip shot into the left corner, giving the Earthquakes a 2-0 lead in the 49th minute.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Stars 17 mins ago

Benn Scores in OT, Lifts Stars to 2-1 Win Over Red Wings

Texas Rangers 12 hours ago

Mercedes Has 4 Hits, White Sox Beat Rangers 9-7

Cowell weaved through a pair of defenders to curl home a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner, making it 3-0 in the 59th minute. It was the 17-year-old homegrown player's second goal and second assist in his career with San Jose (1-1-0).

Oswaldo Alanis opened the scoring for San Jose with a penalty kick in the 34th minute, powering it low and to the right to get it past Jimmy Maurer.

Homegrown player Ricardo Pepi scored for Dallas (0-1-1) on a putback in the 79th minute.

The Earthquakes' Chris Wondolowski was sent off for a dangerous foul in the 89th minute.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fc dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us