The Dallas Cowboys will wear their throwback uniforms and helmets during this year's annual Thanksgiving Day game.

The team said they will wear their alternate white helmet with a single navy star along with their throwback uniforms during the game against the Giants on Nov. 24.

“We’re beyond excited to bring back our throwback helmets this season,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. “The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we’re thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again.”

The Cowboys very first uniform used during the team's inaugural 1960 season featured the white helmet until the team switched to the silver helmets worn today. From 2004 to 2012, the team honored the original uniform every Thanksgiving day by wearing a similar white helmet and jersey.

During last season, the NFL announced that the teams would be allowed to wear an alternate colored second helmet with throwback, color rush or alternate uniforms.

The team said the white helmet will be paired with the team's navy jerseys with white sleeves and shoulders, white numbers, white pants and navy socks with white stripes. The helmet will have a grey facemask with two navy stripes down the center of the helmet.

Fans can purchase the throwback helmet beginning July 25 in Cowboys Pro Shops and online at dallascowboys.com.