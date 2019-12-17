Cowboys

Cowboys’ Tyron Smith, 3 Others, Named to 2020 Pro Bowl

Smith will be joined by Ezekiel Elliott, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin

Dallas Cowboys Offensive Tackle Tyron Smith (77) pass blocks during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 28, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Left tackle Tyron Smith leads four Dallas Cowboys players named to the 2020 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Smith, who will make his seventh appearance, will be joined by right guard Zack Martin (sixth), center Travis Frederick (fifth) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (third).

Smith and Martin were named starters on the NFC squad.

With the selection, Smith passed Rayfield Wright for the most Pro Bowl trips ever by a Cowboys offensive tackle, while Frederick's five are tied with Andre Gurode for most by a Dallas center.

Martin is tied with John Niland and Nate Newton for second-most trips by a Cowboys guard, behind Larry Allen's nine.

