Cowboys to Open 2020 Season in L.A. With Oxnard Training Camp Still Possible

As if it could be any other way for America’s team.

The Dallas Cowboys will begin the 2020 NFL season playing on the NFL’s newest and biggest stage, in the brand new $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles against the L.A. Rams on NBC 5’s Sunday Night Football.

“A, I’m pumped because we love doing the Dallas Cowboys and the Cowboys draw big ratings,” said Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth. “B, you know it’s going to be the opening of the Rams new super stadium that may be the most spectacular stadium the world has ever seen. And immediately C, I’m thinking boy I hope they let a couple of fans in there and it’s not just Al (Michaels) and me and a couple of cameramen.”

L.A.’s new football palace is located just 63 miles from where the Cowboys have recently held training camp in Oxnard, California, where city leaders told our partners at the Dallas Morning News they are hoping the Cowboys will return for a ninth straight year, even with COVID-19 presenting new challenges.

“My question to Alex Nguyen, the (Oxnard) city manager, was with every municipality in a budget crunch because of what’s happened, but from a budgetary standpoint, could the city still make this happen?” said Dallas Morning News reporter David Moore. “His belief was yes. We’ve looked at some models, we’re willing to be flexible and we think we can make this work. And part of this is they view it as a long-term relationship. It’s not just about this season. Both sides are talking about a three-year extension in Oxnard. And they understand this year will be unlike any other.”

A training camp potentially unlike any other still on the California coast, with the Cowboys now scheduled to kick off the 2020 season in a $5 billion stadium in Los Angeles on NBC 5 in primetime.

“For the Cowboys, it just always seems to have a little drama built into it as if the great producer of the National Football League, Jerry Jones, somehow has them following a script,” said Collinsworth.

