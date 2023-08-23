Cowboys to add DeMarcus Ware to Ring of Honor this season

NFL Hall of Fame member DeMarcus Ware will soon be bestowed another career honor.

On Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced Ware will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor this season. While the team hasn't confirmed the date, DallasCowboys.com said it's expected to happen during a pregame ceremony on Nov. 30, that's the same day Ware and fellow Hall of Fame member Chuck Howley will also receive their HOF rings at halftime.

Ware was a four-time All-Pro and led the Cowboys in sacks for eight seasons, is the team's all-time leader in sacks and topped the NFL with 20 sacks in 2008 and 15 1/2 in 2010. He finished with 138 1/2 sacks and made the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Ware was drafted by the Cowboys in 2005 -- the 11th pick in the first round. He spent nine years with the Cowboys before being released as a free agent by Dallas after the 2013 season. He played three more years in Denver, where he won a Super Bowl in 2015, before signing a one-day contract before retiring with Dallas.

The Ring of Honor currently has 22 members, including 19 former players. Ware will be the 20th player but just the sixth drafted by Jones during his 34-year run as owner. The last player to be inducted was Darren Woodson in 2015. Former executive and VP of Player Personnel Gil Brandt was added in 2018.

The team hasn't announced any other inductions into the Ring of Honor for the upcoming season.

Jones has said in recent years he'd add former coach Jimmy Johnson, with whom he won two Super Bowls in the 1990s. But so far, Jones hasn't announced any plans on when that ceremony will take place. Jones reaffirmed to NBC 5's Newy Scruggs last August that Johnson would be put in the team's Ring of Honor, but said it just wasn’t the right circumstances yet.