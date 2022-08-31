Cowboys Sign QB Rush, K Maher and 13 Others to Practice Squad

After releasing backup quarterback Cooper Rush and kicker Brett Maher on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed both players to their 16-man practice squad on Wednesday along with 13 others.

A full list of the signings is below.

Signed to the Practice Squad:

G #60 Isaac Alarcon

T #76 Aviante Collins

S #31 Tyler Coyle

RB #34 Malik Davis

WR #19 Dontario Drummond

QB #15 Will Grier

LB #45 Malik Jefferson

C #65 Alec Lindstrom

K #19 Brett Maher

TE #84 Sean McKeon

QB #10 Cooper Rush

WR #80 Brandon Smith

DE #52 Mika Tafua

S #40 Juanyeh Thomas

DT #91 Carlos Watkins

Signed:

CB #29 C.J. Goodwin

LS #44 Jake McQuaide

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Reserve/Injured:

T #77 Tyron Smith

WR #83 James Washington