Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Sign QB Rush, K Maher and 13 Others to Practice Squad

Tyron Smith, James Washington moved to the IR list ahead of the season opener

Getty Images

After releasing backup quarterback Cooper Rush and kicker Brett Maher on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed both players to their 16-man practice squad on Wednesday along with 13 others.

A full list of the signings is below.

Signed to the Practice Squad:
G #60 Isaac Alarcon
T #76 Aviante Collins
S #31 Tyler Coyle
RB #34 Malik Davis
WR #19 Dontario Drummond
QB #15 Will Grier
LB #45 Malik Jefferson
C #65 Alec Lindstrom
K #19 Brett Maher
TE #84 Sean McKeon
QB #10 Cooper Rush
WR #80 Brandon Smith
DE #52 Mika Tafua
S #40 Juanyeh Thomas
DT #91 Carlos Watkins

Signed:
CB #29 C.J. Goodwin
LS #44 Jake McQuaide

Reserve/Injured:
T #77 Tyron Smith
WR #83 James Washington

