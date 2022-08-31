Cowboys Sign QB Rush, K Maher and 13 Others to Practice Squad

After releasing backup quarterback Cooper Rush and kicker Brett Maher on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed both players to their 16-man practice squad on Wednesday along with 13 others.
A full list of the signings is below.
Signed to the Practice Squad:
G #60 Isaac Alarcon
T #76 Aviante Collins
S #31 Tyler Coyle
RB #34 Malik Davis
WR #19 Dontario Drummond
QB #15 Will Grier
LB #45 Malik Jefferson
C #65 Alec Lindstrom
K #19 Brett Maher
TE #84 Sean McKeon
QB #10 Cooper Rush
WR #80 Brandon Smith
DE #52 Mika Tafua
S #40 Juanyeh Thomas
DT #91 Carlos Watkins
Signed:
CB #29 C.J. Goodwin
LS #44 Jake McQuaide
Reserve/Injured:
T #77 Tyron Smith
WR #83 James Washington