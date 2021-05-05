Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Release 6 Players Including DT Antwaun Woods

By Staff and wire reports

Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles is tackled by Antwaun Woods #99 of the Dallas Cowboys and Kerry Hyder #51 during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Less than a week after the 2021 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday released six players from the roster.

The players include defensive tackles Antwaun Woods and Walter Palmore, cornerbacks Saivion Smith and Kemon Hall, defensive end Ladarius Hamilton and center Adam Redmond, according to a post on the Cowboys website.

Woods, 28, signed with the Cowboys in 2018 after he was released by Tennessee. He started in 32 or 39 games with the Cowboys and recorded 2 1/2 sacks.

Woods had signed a non-guaranteed $2.1 million contract as a restricted free agent last month, so his release won't cost anything against the salary cap.

The Cowboys leaned heavily into the defensive side of the ball in the 2021 NFL Draft. Pat Doney, Newy Scruggs, Calvin Watkins and Todd Archer break down Dallas' selections.

After giving up a franchise-record 473 points and having the second-worst run defense in the NFL, the Cowboys used eight of their 11 draft picks on defensive players last week, the most since the draft was reduced to seven rounds in 1994.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

