Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 4th Highest-Paid Athlete in the World: Forbes

According to Forbes, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the highest-paid player in the NFL and the fourth highest-paid athlete in the world.

Forbes said Prescott's $66 million signing bonus that came with his four-year $160 million contract pushed him over $100 million for the year.

"The outlook is bright for the quarterback of the world's most valuable sports team, whose endorsement portfolio already includes Sleep Number, 7/11, and DirecTV," Forbes wrote. "Prescott also recently announced an investment in four Texas locations of the restaurant chain Walk-On's."

Ahead of Prescott in earnings, according to Forbes, were UFC fighter Conor McGregor and soccer players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The only other NFL player to make the top 10 was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Two other Americans made the top 10, NBA stars Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Coincidentally, on Wednesday, the NFL announced that Prescott and Brady would face off in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:20 p.m. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock. The Cowboys' full season schedule will be unveiled Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Forbes' methodology for their ranking considered on-the-field earnings including prize money, salaries, and bonuses earned between May 1, 2020, and May 1, 2021. In cases where players continue to be paid beyond May for a regular season that is typically concluded by then, as in the NBA and European soccer, they assigned the full value of a full season's salary.

