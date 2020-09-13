Cowboys' Poe, Several Rams Kneel During National Anthem Ahead of Season Opener

Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe, as well as several members of the Los Angeles Rams, took a knee during the national anthem before the teams' first game of the season Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Several other Cowboys' players locked arms during the virtual rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.

Poe is the first Dallas Cowboys player ever to kneel during the anthem.

Ahead of the season opener, Dallas players hinted there might be some sort of demonstration prior to kickoff.

Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford told NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News in early September that players "definitely [have] the green light" to protest against social injustice.

Poe, who signed with Dallas over the summer, said he intended to kneel.

Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones, who took a hard-line stance against protests during the anthem two years ago, appears to have eased his position.

"I will assure you, our players, they are sensitive to and can respect what America is as it relates to the flag," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "And I would hope that our fans, which I think that they will, will understand that our players have issues that they need help on. And they need help along with the majority of America. They need help."