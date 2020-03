Dallas Cowboys player Travis Frederick tweeted that he and other members of the organization are matching donations to feed school kids affected during school closures.

With schools closed for extended periods, kids lose access to food. A group of my teammates and coaches along with my wife & I are matching $40k in donations to help in this time of need. $2 feeds a kid for a day and $25 for two full weeks. Anything helps:https://t.co/jNyqreTN86 — Travis Frederick (@tfrederick72) March 16, 2020

