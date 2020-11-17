Cowboys Plan to Allow More Fans Into Games Despite Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

The Dallas Cowboys plan to continue increasing the number of fans attending football games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington despite the growing number of cases of COVID-19 throughout North Texas.

During his weekly radio interview on 105.3 The Fan (listen below), team owner Jerry Jones said his plan all along has been to allow more and more fans into games throughout the season.

"We've had almost a third of the attendance in the NFL. I'm proud of that. Our stadium is particularly suited for airiness, openness, air circulation ... I'm very proud of the fact that we do it safely, we do it smartly. Our fans are really helpful to say the very least," Jones said.

Jones said they have been able to host fans safely at the stadium and that they have not had a positive test connected to a Cowboys game.

"I see a continued aggressive approach to having fans out there. And that's not being insensitive to the fact that we got our COVID and outbreak. Some people will say it is, but not when you're doing it as safe as we are and not when we're having the results we're having. Literally, we have had no one report that they've had gotten any contact with COVID from coming to our football game," Jones said.

Cases of the virus have been on the rise in North Texas, with both Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties all posting record numbers for cases and/or hospitalizations in recent days.

Jones also said he is very COVID-19 conscious because he is at a vulnerable age. He said that he's being very careful, wears a mask and often asks if those he's coming into contact with have had or have the virus.

Hear the interview below: