Cowboys List of 2022 Opponents Revealed

Having removed all your worries about a Super Bowl run this year with their collapse against the 49ers last weekend, the Dallas Cowboys offer up hope for the future in the form of opponents for next season.

The NFL released a complete list of home and away matchups for 2022 on Thursday. Each team will still play 17 regular-season games and three preseason games as follows:

• Home and away against its three division opponents (six games).

• The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating, three-year cycle (four games).

• The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating, four-year cycle (four games).

• Two intraconference opponents based on the prior year’s standings (two games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place, and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.

• One interconference opponent based on the prior year’s standings on a rotating four-year cycle (one game). These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-place team in an opposite-conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place, and fourth-place teams in each division are matched in the same way each year.

In the NFC East, intraconference games are being played against the NFC North and AFC South. The 17th game of the season will be a matchup with an AFC North opponent.

All that boils down to this.

At AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the Cowboys will host nine home games including three against East rivals the Giants, Eagles, and WFT, along with six other games against the Bears, Bengals, Lions, Texans, Colts, and Buccaneers.

America's Team will take their show on the road eight times to face their East rivals along with five games against the Packers, Jaguars, Rams, Vikings, and Titans.

The full schedule with game times, dates, etc., will be released later this spring.