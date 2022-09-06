jerry jones

Cowboys' Jerry Jones Is Talking Crazy on the Radio Before Week 1

Jones was asked if he was optimistic about Dallas' chances ahead of the 2022 NFL season and provided an undefined answer

By Adam Hermann

Jerry Jones delivers fully unhinged quote before Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been heaped with praise for the way he upgraded his football team this offseason. The Birds look like a real deal playoff team, and Roseman seems to have a good and sustainable vision for the future.

Meanwhile down in Dallas, Cowboys owner and general manager is preparing for Week 1 by talking crazy on the radio.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ show Tuesday, and he unspooled an absolutely baffling string of words that I need some help with.

Here's how the interaction went down Tuesday morning:

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NFL 2 hours ago

NFL Schedule Week 1: Game Times, How to Watch on TV and More

NBA 3 hours ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo Tops NBA 2K23 Player Ratings

"HOST: Jerry, I know you're very optimistic by nature. Is your optimism for this year the same as it is every year? 

"JONES: Well, let me just address the first way you stated the question without any issue on it. I have to believe 1 and 1 is 3. I can't operate where 1 and 1 is 2. We all know it is, physically, but the 3 is where you have to go. Now you have to have optimism to operate out in that world, and commit, and do things when you've got to count on 1 and 1 being 3. I'm not trying to play games, but that's where the biggest payoffs are, is out there. It's there for everybody to grab, if 1 and 1 is 2. So here you go."

I uh...

...what?

Jerry, you're gonna need to focus bud. Football is nearly here. You can't be getting metaphysical in September. That's what, I don't know, February 22nd is for.

Although if Jerry wants to keep going on and musing about his out-of-the-box brilliance and vision, he can feel free. Keep trading Amari Cooper out of the division (and conference) at 28 years old. 1 and 1 is 3. Sure.

I think Eagles fans should be very excited about who's in charge of their team, and Cowboys fans should probably be a little concerned about who's in charge of theirs.

The Birds and the Boys meet on October 16. Can't wait.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

jerry jonesNFLDallas Cowboys
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us