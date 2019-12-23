Cowboys

Cowboys Guard Xavier Su’a-Filo Undergoes Surgery Monday

Xavier Su'a-Filo #76 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after suffering an injury during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Xavier Su’a-Filo #76 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after suffering an injury during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said guard Xavier Su'a-Filo was undergoing surgery as he was holding his news conference Monday afternoon.

"Su'a-Filo is having surgery right now for a broken bone in his lower leg," Garrett said.

Su'a-Filo was injured in the second half of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was taken out on a stretcher and did not return for the rest of the game.

Joe Looney has replaced Su'a-Filo in the lineup. "We do believe we've got to get another offensive lineman in here thought," Garrett said.

Su'a-Filo joins Leighton Vander Esch on the injured reserve list.

