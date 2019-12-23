Cowboys Guard Xavier Su’a-Filo Undergoes Surgery Monday

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said guard Xavier Su'a-Filo was undergoing surgery as he was holding his news conference Monday afternoon.
"Su'a-Filo is having surgery right now for a broken bone in his lower leg," Garrett said.
Su'a-Filo was injured in the second half of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was taken out on a stretcher and did not return for the rest of the game.
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
Joe Looney has replaced Su'a-Filo in the lineup. "We do believe we've got to get another offensive lineman in here thought," Garrett said.
Su'a-Filo joins Leighton Vander Esch on the injured reserve list.