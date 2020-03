The Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver Amari Cooper have agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Cowboys' reporter David Moore of NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News was one of those to report the deal, while ESPN's Adam Schefter had it first.

Source confirms Cowboys agree to a 5-year, $100 million deal w/ Amari Cooper to stay with Cowboys. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) March 17, 2020

Cooper caught 79 passes for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, making the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career.

Dallas acquired Cooper from the Raiders in October 2018 for a first-round pick.