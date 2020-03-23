Cowboys Center Travis Frederick Announces Retirement

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick, who missed the 2018 season with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, says he will retire.

Frederick announced his decision with a lengthy statement on Twitter, which explained his reasoning.

"Facing the the potential end of my career because of my illness forced me to imagine life after football," Frederick wrote. "I had to prepare for my career potentially ending."

In the statement, Frederick said he came to terms with the end of his career during the season he missed.

"After months of contemplation, I not only accepted that moment, but I also, surprisingly found myself welcoming the moment," he wrote. "I was ready for the next stage of my life; however, the competitor in me would not accept going out without returning to the field."

Return to the field he did, starting all 16 games for Dallas and earning his fifth career Pro Bowl selection.

Frederick was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome during training camp in 2018 after he'd missed about a week of practice with what were initially called "stingers."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a disorder in which a person's immune system damages nerves. It can lead to muscle weakness and, in some cases, paralysis.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issued the following statement Monday.

"Travis Frederick, by the nature of his center position, was the core piece of what I believe to be one of the most talented and skilled NFL offensive lines that has been assembled.



"His leadership ability, production and intelligence put him at the top level of interior offensive linemen in our league for many years. At the pinnacle of his success, his career on the field was only exceeded by a rare display of courage and determination in overcoming a life-threatening illness and returning to the game—a challenge that could only be completed by a person with rare levels of perseverance and strength.



"As a contributor to our community, a family man and a professional person, he has distinguished himself as an exemplary representative of this organization. And for the rest of his life, when his name is mentioned in the same sentence with the Dallas Cowboys, he will be lifting the standards of excellence and esteem that has characterized the history of our proud franchise."

The Cowboys selected Frederick in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft and he started all 96 regular season games in which he was in uniform.