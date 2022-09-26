Cowboys Bring Up Jason Peters, Will Grier and Sean McKeon for Giants Game Monday

The Dallas Cowboys moved tackle Jason Peters from the practice squad to the active roster on Monday.

Peters was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad earlier this month after Tyron Smith injured his knee and rookie Tyler Smith moved over to cover left tackle.

Peters hasn't played in the team's first two games -- Monday night would be his first snaps during the regular season for the Cowboys. Peters, who is 40 and is a 19-year veteran, started in 205 games for the Bears, Eagles and Bills.

The Athletic's Jon Machota said any action Peters sees Monday night is likely to be limited and at left guard.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

If Jason Peters plays tonight, the expectation is that it would be on a limited snap count, likely at left guard https://t.co/qw3R8OlKI2 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 26, 2022

The club also moved quarterback Will Grier and tight end Sean McKeon from the practice squad for Monday night's matchup against the Giants.

Grier is backing up Cooper Rush who is making his second straight start while covering for Dak Prescott who injured his throwing hand in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys (1-1) and Giants (2-0) kick off in New Jersey at 7:15 p.m. CT.