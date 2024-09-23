Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey kicks a 65-yard field goal, 1 yard shy of the NFL record

Brandon Aubrey is getting his kicks with the Dallas Cowboys.

He extended his NFL record to 15 consecutive made field goals of at least 50 yards without a miss at the start of a career while breaking a franchise record with a 65-yarder.

"He's like the @StephenCurry30 of kickers. There's no range that's too far.@TomBrady is in awe of Brandon Aubrey after his 65 yard field goal. pic.twitter.com/5pY2GfbqrK — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024

There is one big problem for the Cowboys. Aubrey isn’t getting enough opportunities for shorter kicks, those from 32-33 yards on extra points, especially when they aren’t getting into the end zone until being in catch-up mode.

Aubrey’s 65-yard kick in the first quarter of a 28-25 loss Sunday to the Baltimore Ravens was the second-longest in NFL history by a yard.

He added a 51-yarder right before halftime, but the Cowboys (1-2) were down 22 points before three touchdowns in the final 9 minutes — twice trying and failing on 2-point conversions before Aubrey got to kick a PAT.

“I just go out there and take what’s required of me,” Aubrey said. “Can’t choose the kicks you get, so you go out there and put them through.”

The second-year kicker is tied for the NFL lead this season by making all 10 of his field goal attempts, half of them at least 50 yards long. Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Chris Boswell is 10 of 11 this season, making all four of his kicks between 50-59 yards.

“You feel like they’re just automatic for him right now,” kick returner and receiver KaVontae Turpin said of Aubrey.

Dallas trailed only 7-0 when Aubrey made his 65-yard kick, just shy of the NFL record held by the kicker who was on the other sideline. Justin Tucker of the Ravens made a 66-yarder on the final play of a 19-17 victory at Detroit in 2021.

Both of those kicks kicks were indoors. The retractable roof was closed for Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium, when Aubrey’s 65-yarder cleared the crossbar by a couple of yards, with room also to spare inside the right upright.

“Nothing different, just going out there,” Aubrey said. “That’s kind of in a range we’re getting comfortable with going out there and hitting it. ... I’ve seen it a few times and at this point, like I know I can do it. The coaching staff knows I can do it.”

The 29-year-old former Major League Soccer prospect and Notre Dame soccer player, who the Cowboys discovered in the USFL last year, made a 66-yarder at the end of the first half in the opener at Cleveland. That kick came after the whistle because of a delay of game penalty. Dallas coaches considered having Aubrey try from 71, but changed their minds when the Browns put a returner in the end zone.

Tucker, who has played all 198 of his NFL games for the Ravens over 13 seasons, missed a 46-yard attempt wide left in the fourth quarter.

Aubrey’s 15 field goals of at least 50 yards in only 20 games are already more than halfway to the Cowboys’ career record of 27 that Dan Bailey had from 2011-17. Aubrey has 192 points on 46 of 48 field goals with 54 PATs, including 35 points already this season.

“I just want to go out there and do my job and make sure they can rely on me,” he said. “You just want to be part of the team, a positive part of the team.”