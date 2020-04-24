Cowboys

Cowboys Address Need in 2nd Round, Take Tide CB Trevon Diggs

By Schuyler Dixon

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Defensive back Trevon Diggs of Alabama runs a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Dallas Cowboys addressed one of their biggest needs in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, taking former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall selection.

The Cowboys pivoted away from defense in the first round when former Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb was unexpectedly available with the 17th overall pick.

Dallas lost its best cornerback in Byron Jones, who signed with Miami in free agency. Diggs, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, had three interceptions and tied for Alabama's team lead with eight pass breakups.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NFL 45 mins ago

Texans Use Their First 2020 Pick on TCU DT Ross Blacklock

Steve Dalkowski 57 mins ago

Steve Dalkowski, Inspiration for ‘Bull Durham,’ Dies at 80

The Cowboys tied for last in the NFL in interceptions last year and have been among the worst in the league in that category the past five seasons. They have young cornerbacks they like in Chidobe Awuzie, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis, but the position was still one of need.

Dallas also entered the night with the 81st overall pick in the third round, and still could use a pass rusher. The Cowboys passed on former LSU defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson in the first round because Lamb was available. Chaisson went to Jacksonville three picks later.

This article tagged under:

Cowboys
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us