COVID-19 Protocols Forcing Tony Romo to Miss Sunday's Cardinals-Rams Broadcast for CBS

CBS announced Saturday that because of COVID-19 protocols, NFL analyst and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will not be on the call for Sunday’s Week 17 game between the Arizona Cardinals (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (9-6).

Due to Covid-19 protocols, Boomer Esiason will fill in for Tony Romo calling the Cardinals-Rams game alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on Sunday. https://t.co/BDD8sd2I9t — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) January 2, 2021

The network did not, however, say whether Romo’s removal is because he tested positive for coronavirus or due to contact tracing.

In a similar situation, NBC recently removed Al Michaels from Sunday Night Football back in Week 15.

