COVID-19 Protocols Forcing Tony Romo to Miss Sunday's Cardinals-Rams Broadcast for CBS

It was unclear whether Romo’s removal was because he tested positive for coronavirus or due to contact tracing

By Demetrio Teniente | The Dallas Morning News

CBS broadcaster Tony Romo before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 19, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CBS announced Saturday that because of COVID-19 protocols, NFL analyst and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will not be on the call for Sunday’s Week 17 game between the Arizona Cardinals (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (9-6).

The network did not, however, say whether Romo’s removal is because he tested positive for coronavirus or due to contact tracing.

In a similar situation, NBC recently removed Al Michaels from Sunday Night Football back in Week 15.

